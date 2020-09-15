Catholic World News

Manila Cathedral reopens to public after 6 months

September 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: With the easing of civil Covid restrictions, the cathedral in the Philippine capital is reopening at 10% capacity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!