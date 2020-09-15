Catholic World News

Bishops of California launch yearlong anti-racism initiative

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops said that they have begun “a journey aimed at converting our hearts to more fully understand the extent and nature of the sin of racism in ourselves, our Church and our nation. This journey is intended to offer tangible change, in which the Bishops, together with the clergy, religious and faithful of California participate.”

