‘Come back to me,’ says the Lord: English bishop issues pastoral letter

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a September 13 pastoral letter, Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth said, “I say to you all: Come back! Come back to Mass! Come back to church for private prayer! Come back to visit Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament! You are truly welcome —we have missed you!”

