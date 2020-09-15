Catholic World News

2 groups criticize Catholic honor planned for US attorney general

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of US Catholic Priests and the Catholic Mobilizing Network oppose the decision of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast to bestow an award on Attorney General William Barr. Barr has overseen the resumption of federal executions, which the US bishops have opposed (June, August statements).

