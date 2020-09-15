Catholic World News

Care for the whole patient is essential, Pope says to oncologists

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Sickness reminds us of the decisive attitude for every human being, namely, our need to entrust ourselves: to others who are our brothers and sisters, and to the Other who is our heavenly Father,” Pope Francis said in an address to members of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society. “It also reminds us of the importance of closeness, of our need to be neighbors to one another, as Jesus taught in the parable of the Good Samaritan.”

