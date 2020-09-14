Catholic World News

Former Salvadoran colonel jailed for 1989 killing of Jesuits

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A former military officer from El Salvador has been convicted by a Spanish court of organizing the 1989 murder of five Jesuits, along with two others. Inocente Orlando Montano Morales was sentenced to a 133-year prison term. He had been living in the US, but was extradited in 2017 to Spain, where a court claimed jurisdiction to try him for human-rights violations.

