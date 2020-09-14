Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State insists Belarus must allow archbishop’s return

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has indicated that the Holy See will insist on the return of Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz to the Minsk archdiocese. The archbishop, who is a citizen of Belarus, was halted at the border by government agents last week.

