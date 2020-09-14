Catholic World News

‘Virtual’ Mass never substitutes for in-person participation, Cardinal Sarah tells bishops’ conferences

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: With the Pope’s approval, Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, has written a letter to the presidents of episcopal conferences. “As soon as circumstances permit,” he said, “it is necessary and urgent to return to the normality of Christian life, which has the church building as its home and the celebration of the liturgy, especially the Eucharist, as the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed.”

