Catholic World News

Pope consoles relatives of 2018 stampede victims

September 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the victims of the Italian nightclub stampede, Pope Francis said, “How many times have they invoked her in the Hail Mary: ‘Pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death’! And even though in those chaotic moments they were unable to do so, Our Lady does not forget, she does not forget our petitions: she is our Mother.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

