Contemplation, compassion emphasized in renewed papal appeal for ecology

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis listened to remarks from a founder of Comunità Laudato si’ before delivering his address (video). The Pope devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’, to care for our common home.

