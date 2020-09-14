Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls on protestors to be peaceful, leaders to listen to them

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In these weeks we are witnessing numerous popular protests all over the world —in many parts —expressing the growing unease of civil society in the face of particularly critical political and social situations,” Pope Francis said on September 13 following his Angelus address. “While I urge the demonstrators to present their demands peacefully, without giving in to the temptation of aggression and violence, I appeal to all those with public and governmental responsibilities to listen to the voice of their fellow citizens and to meet their just aspirations, ensuring full respect for human rights and civil liberties.”

