New UK survey: 4% of Catholics will not return to church after pandemic

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholics miss their parishes and church buildings and seem eager to return, not just content with ‘virtual church,” said Brenden Thompson, CEO of Catholic Voices, which conducted the survey. .

