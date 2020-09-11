Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Illinois worship exemption from Covid limits

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Illinois Republican Party sued Governor J.B. Pritzker after he exempted houses of worship from a 50-person limit on gatherings, including political gatherings. “Free exercise of religion enjoys express constitutional protection, and the Governor was entitled to carve out some room for religion, even while he declined to do so for other activities,” the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

