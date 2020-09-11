Catholic World News

‘He was in a rage’: Vandal spends nearly 2 hours destroying exterior of Louisiana Catholic church

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Please help us identify this individual,” Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Ball, Louisiana, stated as it posted camera footage on its Facebook page.

