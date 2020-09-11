Catholic World News

Tabernacle, stolen from Ontario cathedral, found in canal

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Video footage showed that a man and a woman broke into the cathedral at 4:30 AM on September 8. “Parts of the ciborium were not found,” the diocese’s vice chancellor said. “There was no Blessed Sacrament recovered, and our hopeful presumption is that the consecrated hosts dissolved naturally in the water.”

