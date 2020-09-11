Catholic World News

Catholic Health Association: All have responsibility to receive Covid vaccine, ‘barring exceptional circumstances’

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that all people, barring exceptional circumstances, have a responsibility to be vaccinated when needed to protect vulnerable people and broader public health,” the Catholic Health Association said in its response to a draft document on Covid vaccine allocation. “This responsibility is rooted not only in protecting one’s own health but more fundamentally in our obligation to protect through solidarity those who are most at risk or unable to be vaccinated.”

