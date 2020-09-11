Catholic Health Association: All have responsibility to receive Covid vaccine, ‘barring exceptional circumstances’
September 11, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that all people, barring exceptional circumstances, have a responsibility to be vaccinated when needed to protect vulnerable people and broader public health,” the Catholic Health Association said in its response to a draft document on Covid vaccine allocation. “This responsibility is rooted not only in protecting one’s own health but more fundamentally in our obligation to protect through solidarity those who are most at risk or unable to be vaccinated.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 6:47 AM ET USA
The cited is a political document which includes the usual social emphasis of Catholic teaching, but fails to point out the immorality of vaccines that incorporate human materials procured from aborted fetal tissue. During the development and selection phases of these vaccines (almost completely behind us at this point), moral considerations could have prevented our material cooperation in the evil of scientific endeavors designed to reject the validity of fetal life before God and man.