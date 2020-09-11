Catholic World News

Worshippers hold 24/7 vigil at Boston-area church to protest its closing

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2004, the parish “was among the closed churches under the Boston Archdiocese reconfiguration plan,” according to the report. From 2004 to 2006, “members participated in a 24/7 vigil to keep the Archdiocese from locking the doors,” and the archdiocese permitted the church to remain open. In August, the Archdiocese of Boston announced the church would close in October. The archdiocese eventually opted to make the Sudbury church a rectorate.

