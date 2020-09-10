Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘more human and coordinated’ response to migration

September 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “No one can remain indifferent to the human tragedies” that prompt mass migration, Pope Francis said during at private audience on September 10 with members of a European group promoting “Snapshots from the Borders.” The Pontiff called for a “deeper comprehension” of migration, and “a more human and coordinated response.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!