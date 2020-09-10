Catholic World News

Visiting Lebanon, Vatican Secretary of State emphasizes: ‘You are not alone’

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On September 2, Pope Francis issued an extraordinary appeal for Lebanon, asking all to pray and fast on September 4

