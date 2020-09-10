Catholic World News

Wildfires endanger some Oregon churches

September 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: A number of parishes are hosting evacuees. “It’s eerie, this orange sky,” said a deacon at a Trappist abbey. “You have this fear of not knowing if the smoke will get too thick, and if the fire will come here. You can’t do anything about it but pray.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!