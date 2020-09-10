Catholic World News

Priest accused of child sex abuse was allowed at Minnesota Catholic music camp

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Larry Silva of Honolulu had suspended Father George DeCosta in 2009 and prohibited him from contact with minors; the priest has been accused of sexual abuse by six men. The music camp was run by hymn composer David Haas, whom 41 women have accused of sexual advances.

