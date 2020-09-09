Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels foreign priests; bishops protest

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nicaragua have protested as—in its latest show of hostility toward the Church—the government of Daniel Ortega cancelled the visas of foreign priests working in the country.

