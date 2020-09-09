Catholic World News

Pope takes Covid precautions in resuming public audiences

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wore a face mask as he arrived for his public audience on September 9: the first weekly audience to which the public was invited since the Covid lockdown began. The Pontiff also made conspicuous use of sanitizer on his hands, and encouraged the people in attendance to spread out, to avoid possible infection.

