Churches exempt from new restrictions on gatherings in UK

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Tight new restrictions that ban social gatherings of more than six people in the United Kingdom will not be applied to churches, the Archbishop of Canterbury has announced. The British government announced that the rules will apply to private homes as well as restaurants and pubs. The government’s announcement had indicated that funerals and weddings would be exempt, but had not address regularly scheduled worship services.

