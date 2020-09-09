Catholic World News

Queensland passes law to jail priests for not reporting confessions of child sexual abuse

September 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: Queensland (map) is Australia’s third most populous state; its capital is Brisbane.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.