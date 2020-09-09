Catholic World News
Queensland passes law to jail priests for not reporting confessions of child sexual abuse
September 09, 2020
» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation
CWN Editor's Note: Queensland (map) is Australia’s third most populous state; its capital is Brisbane.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
