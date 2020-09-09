Catholic World News

Beijing: Foreign teachers must not evangelize

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The new set of rules for foreign teachers aims above all to curb the evangelization of Protestants who, engaged in language or literature courses, or culture, spark the interest of young Chinese in religion,” according to the report. “In Hainan (map), public security pays a bounty of 100,000 yuan ($14,610) for anyone who reveals or gives indications that lead to the arrest of foreigners.”

