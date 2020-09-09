Catholic World News

Bishop chairman calls on Congress, White House to reach a deal on Covid relief

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My brother bishops and I have written multiple times with specific recommendations on how to meet the needs of this moment,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. It is imperative to act soon. May God grant all those participating in negotiations a heart that eagerly responds to the cry of the poor.”

