Indiana AG asks court to support religious liberty in case involving Catholic teaching on same-sex marriage

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Justice Department has also backed the Indianapolis archdiocese, which has been sued by a former archdiocesan teacher who was fired after entering into a same-sex marriage.

