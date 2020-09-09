Catholic World News
Navy changes course, says Masses will continue on San Diego-area bases
September 09, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Navy had canceled Masses at San Diego-area bases while continuing other religious services.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
