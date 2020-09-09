Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper publishes response to Atlantic article on Pius XII and the Holocaust

September 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper, historian Matteo Luigi Napolitano of the University of Molise responds to David Kertzer’s recent article on new archival findings on Pope Pius XII and the Holocaust. Kertzer, according to Napolitano, ignores some documents and offers a tendentious interpretation of others.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!