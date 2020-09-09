Catholic World News

Papal condolences for the death of Cardinal Jaworski

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Kraków theologian, who helped lead the revival of the Latin-rite Church in Ukraine following the fall of the Soviet Union, died on September 5 at the age of 94.

