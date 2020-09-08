Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishops condemn gasoline price hike

September 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on This Day (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: “I can only beg on behalf of the poor and the needy that government should have mercy on us,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. “We are at the grassroots and I meet people who are really poor and in need and with all these increases, it makes life more intolerable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!