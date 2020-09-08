Catholic World News

Pandemic may have accelerated Europe’s secularization by 10 years, leading EU cardinal writes

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg is president of the the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

