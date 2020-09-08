Catholic World News

Pope encourages fraternal correction, laments gossip

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 6 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 18:15-20, the Gospel reading of the day. “To correct a brother who has made a mistake, Jesus suggests a pedagogy of rehabilitation,” Pope Francis said. “And it is not easy to put this teaching of Jesus into practice, for various reasons.”

