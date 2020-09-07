Catholic World News

Bishop-elect resigns before consecration after abuse charges

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop-elect Michael Mulloy, who had been named in June to head the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, has resigned that post after being accused of sexual abuse. He had been scheduled to be installed in the Duluth diocese on October 1.

