San Marino’s leaders meet with Pontiff

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The European nation of 34,000 (Encyclopaedia Britannica article, map) is 91% Catholic. “The current health emergency and its effects on the ancient Republic” were among the topics discussed.

