Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop laments ‘double standard’ as numbers allowed at Mass reduced

September 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The governor of Mendoza (map) has reduced the permitted Mass attendance to 10, even as he has allowed restaurants to be open (with a maximum of four per table), as well as gyms (at 30% capacity).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!