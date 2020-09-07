Catholic World News

Venezuelan religious brother does funerals alone in Peru cemetery amid virus

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic churches in Peru closed their temples to avoid contagions while virtual Masses on the internet has multiplied, but a handful of the devout, including [Brother Ronald] Marín, believe that their duty is to pray with the sick, provide support in cemeteries and pray with family members of the victims,” according to the photo essay.

