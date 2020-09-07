Catholic World News

Navy cancels Masses at San Diego-area bases while other religious services continue

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Navy has had to make the difficult decision to discontinue most contracted ministry services,” said Brian O’Rourke, a spokesman for the Navy. Vice Admiral Yancey Lindsey added, “We have a responsibility to use our limited resources wisely in meeting the needs of our personnel.”

