Now is the time for ecological conversion and creativity in building a new economy, Pope says in message

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1975, an Italian consulting firm, the European House – Ambrosetti, has hosted an annual forum for economic, political, and academic leaders. Pope Francis wrote a message to participants in the 2020 forum, devoted to “Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy.”

