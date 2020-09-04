Catholic World News

Merkel, leading German bishop discuss pandemic

September 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the new chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, spoke of “challenges in the ecclesial context and the positive experiences since the resumption of religious services.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!