Churches may be sued for hostile work environment, federal judge rules

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Because “allegations of racial and gender harassment” are “wholly unrelated to ... religious teachings,” the First Amendment does not bar suits seeking redress for a hostile work environment, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit filed by a former staff member against the United Church of Christ.

