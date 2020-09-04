Catholic World News

Refrain from saying that voting for Biden is a mortal sin, Father Martin advises priests

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not a sin to vote for either Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump,” the Jesuit wrote. “Nor is it a sin to be Democrat or Republican.” Father Martin cited the future Pope Benedict’s 2004 memorandum to Theodore McCarrick: “when a Catholic does not share a candidate’s stand in favor of abortion and/or euthanasia, but votes for that candidate for other reasons, it is considered remote material cooperation, which can be permitted in the presence of proportionate reasons.”

