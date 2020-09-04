Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State addresses European scientists on humanity, environment, and technology

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Faith wants to be responsible for the care of our common home, listening to science and contributing, through its own ways of knowing, to the development of integral responses to this complex problem,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said during the opening address of the EuroScience Open Forum.

