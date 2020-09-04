Catholic World News

Conversion of humanity necessary to heal the earth, Pope tells ecological experts

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Church “wants to form consciences in order to foster a profound and lasting ecological conversion, which alone can respond to the important challenges we face,” the Pontiff told a group of ecological experts who are collaborating with the French bishops.

