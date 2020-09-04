Catholic World News

Philippine bishops encourage participation in Season of Creation

September 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us continue to pray and respond resolutely to the call of Laudato Si’ to care for our common home,” the acting president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said at the beginning of the observance of the Season of Creation (September 1 — October 4).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!