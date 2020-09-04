Catholic World News

US bishops announce emergency collection for natural disasters

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the “devastating impact of Hurricane Laura and the California wildfires,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that “thousands of homes, businesses, and churches have been severely damaged or destroyed, and the impacts will be long-lasting.”

