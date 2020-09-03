Catholic World News

Denver priest faces discipline for telling faithful to ignore emergency orders

September 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Denver archdiocese is considering disciplinary action against a priest of the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) who told his people in a video message, “do not obey the bishop, do not obey the governor.” Father Daniel Nolan argued that neither the archdiocese nor the government has authority to compel people to wear masks in church. The FSSP has distanced itself from his statement and is also reviewing the case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!