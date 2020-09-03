Catholic World News

Another Pakistani Christian accused of blasphemy

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian in Nowshera (map) has been accused of desecrating the Quran. According to the report, “Up to 80 people are known to be imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges.”

