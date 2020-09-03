Catholic World News

Hindu-led inquiry blames Indian Christians for lynching of Hindu priests

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After targeting Muslims, it is now the turn of the left and Christians,” Joseph Dias, founder of the Catholic Secular Forum. “Our community is known internationally for being nonviolent and turning the other cheek and loving even our enemies as Jesus commanded.”

